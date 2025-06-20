Storms topple trees and power lines in DC area, sparking fires and electricity outages

Destructive storms blew through the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday night, causing trees to crush cars and houses while cutting power to numerous neighborhoods.

Thousands of people are waiting for their lights to turn back on after spending the night in the dark.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

More than 20,000 Dominion Energy customers, mostly in Fairfax County, were without power early Friday. Arlington County and Alexandria were hit hard, too.

Pepco said power outages were affecting about 4,800 customers in Montgomery County, 300 in Prince George's County and 1,600 in D.C. before 8 a.m. Friday. Crews are working around the clock to restore power, Pepco said.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

At Washington Reagan National Airport, 61 mph wind was recorded. At Dulles, 66 mph was recorded. Several thunderstorm warnings were issued during the evening commute.

No serious injuries were reported.

Georgetown University said its Canal Road and Prospect Street entrances are blocked by downed trees. Reservoir Road can be used to enter the campus.

Downed trees, wires and debris continue to block several roads, WTOP reports.

MARC shut down its Brunswick Line on Friday and will run reduced service on the Camden and Penn lines, according to a service alert.

Downed trees were a problem in the District, including in Georgetown, where a tree toppled onto a historic house. News4's Walter Morris reports on damage around the city.

Tree lands on truck, sparks fire minutes after dad and daughter escape

For Bethesda residents, the storm was a reminder that the area's huge, beautiful trees can rapidly cause a lot of damage.

Kevin Vigneault was driving his daughter and some of her friends home from a canceled swim practice when the situation on Mohican Road, not far from his home, got scary very quickly.

“Lightning hit a tree. Tree fell across the street, hit a couple other cars, took down some power lines,” Vigneault said.

His car was trapped by fallen trees, and he had to get the girls to safety. They ran into a nearby house where a construction crew was working.

“As we were in the house, the truck lit up on fire,” Vigneault said. “Maybe 10 minutes later, it was like, you know, kind of fully engulfed in flames.”

A mile away, Bethesda resident Barbara Verangis saw huge trees with trunks the width of a car snap and topple over while she was watching the storm through a window.

“Usually there’s a big thud, and everything shakes, but all I heard was 'crunch' when it hit the cars,” Verangis said.

Trees fall on houses, cars and streets, including Dulles Toll Road

Two large trees toppled over the highway sidewall and onto the Dulles Toll Road near Idylwood Road, between I-66 and the Beltway, on Thursday afternoon.

One of the trees was tall enough to block both lanes of the toll road and fall onto at least two cars. No one was hurt.

Video showed leafy debris scattered over the road. The trunk splintered after impact, falling into pieces as large as a person's arm.

Bystanders stopped on the normally busy road and were seen getting out of their cars, working to clear the road and helping fellow drivers.

We saw a tree’s leaves on fire after a portion of the tree crashed onto power lines on Ingomar Street NW in D.C.

A huge tree fell and was seen resting on a building near Connecticut Avenue and Jennifer Street in Northwest.

Another tree landed on a house in Georgetown, appearing to damage a historic home. As the tree fell, it lifted dirt and a brick perimeter into the air.

Dramatic moments were reported in Northeast D.C. as well. Firefighters and K-9 units responded to a building collapse at 19th and H Street. Officials say no one was trapped.

Another car was crushed in Capitol Hill.

“I had my headphones in. I was making dinner. I saw the chairs on the porch moving, and I was like, Oh, something's happening out there,” Aisha Soofi said.

Soofi was stunned when she looked out the window and saw a tree falling on her neighbor's home while she watched a YouTube video.

Calmer weather before heat wave

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Ryan Miller says the storm threat has passed.

Friday is expected to be nice, but a heat wave with daily high temps in the 90s is coming. Here's the forecast.