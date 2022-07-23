Storms to the West of DC May Bring Downpours, Winds to the Region

Storms west of Washington, D.C., were making their way into the Shenandoah Valley Saturday evening, triggering weather alerts for parts of the metro area.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts of Frederick County in Maryland and Loudoun County in Virginia.

Heavy downpours are expected with some gusty winds and dangerous lightning.

As the system move east however, it likely will weaken. Generally speaking, most of the storms will remain north and west of the District.

The heat remains a concern for the region. Expect sunshine for your Sunday with daytime highs pushing to near 100°. A heat advisory will be in effect, and because the humidity will be back in full force, temperatures will feel about 105° to 107° at times.

There will be another chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm on Sunday, but most of the region looks to remain dry.