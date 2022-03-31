Storms to Strike DC Area Thursday Amid Warmer, Windy Weather

Strong storms are expected to hit the Washington, D.C., area with heavy rain and powerful winds, and afternoon commuters could get caught in bad weather.

Grab a raincoat and brace for warmer temperatures, windy conditions plus scattered rain and thunderstorms later in the day, Storm Team4 says.

“It will be a high-impact weather day no matter how you slice it,” Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Thursday starts with temperatures in the 50s. Highs will reach about 68° to 74°.

Winds will be blowing 25-35 mph on average with gusts of 40 to 50 mph likely, especially during any storms.

There’s an 80% chance for rain and storms. It’s the same storm system that may have spun off tornadoes in Arkansas, but it won’t be as severe in the D.C. area.

Good morning. Today is a WEATHER ALERT day in the @nbcwashington area. We are under a SLIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms between 4-10pm. Download the NBCWashington app and we will push alert any severe weather watches or warnings right to your device. News4Today is on now. pic.twitter.com/1NdJEAuXmn — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) March 31, 2022

Storm Timing for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

The D.C. area is at a slight risk for severe weather, which is threat level two of five, the National Weather Service says.

Storms are most likely from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The biggest threats are damaging wind gusts and quarter-sized hail being the primary threats.

A cold front is set to pass through by 10 p.m., bringing an end to our risk for severe weather.

Weekend Weather Forecast

Once the storm system passes and April arrives on Friday, the weather will improve.

Friday will be blustery and cooler with highs getting close to 60°. A midday shower is possible, then skies will clear, and the wind will diminish Friday evening.

Saturday looks to be a nice day. After starting in the upper 30s, temperatures will climb to near 60° amid plenty of sunshine. A small wave of low pressure will cross the area Saturday night bringing clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles.

On Sunday, a cloudy morning will give way to a sunnier afternoon with most areas getting back above 60° for a time.

Next week will bring highs in the 60s Monday through Thursday, with rain chances on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Here’s a look at Storm Team4's exclusive 10-day extended forecast.