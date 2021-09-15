Storms Possible in DC Area Wednesday as Cold Front Pushes In

Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the D.C. area Wednesday evening before a cold front arrives and tempers the sweltering heat.

Some of these storms could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts, Storm Team4 says.

Wednesday gets off to a humid start, then by 3 or 4 p.m. temperatures will be near 90°. Heat lovers, soak it in: This may be our last 90° day for a while.

Heads up. There is a risk for severe weather in our area today. Nothing to worry about this morning but thunderstorms will be possible after 5pm. Hot and humid enough to provide enough "fuel" for some of those storms to become severe. Join me on News4Today for the latest. pic.twitter.com/2DVjNOJQrH — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) September 15, 2021

Storms are most likely after 5 p.m. There’s a 40% chance of rain tonight.

Thunderstorms could continue until the late evening hours as a cold front pushes in.

Thursday and Friday are both forecast to be wet with a 60% chance of showers, rain and storms. It's not expected to rain all day, but keep your umbrella handy.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s Thursday and a few degrees cooler Friday.

The weather is set to improve by Saturday although there’s a 30% chance of showers.

Next week, look forward to another stretch of hot, dry weather with rain unlikely until Friday.

