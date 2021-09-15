storm team4

Storms Possible in DC Area Wednesday as Cold Front Pushes In

Storm Team4 says to prepare for storms after 5 p.m., then rainy weather Thursday and Friday

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the D.C. area Wednesday evening before a cold front arrives and tempers the sweltering heat.

Some of these storms could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts, Storm Team4 says.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Wednesday gets off to a humid start, then by 3 or 4 p.m. temperatures will be near 90°. Heat lovers, soak it in: This may be our last 90° day for a while.

Storms are most likely after 5 p.m. There’s a 40% chance of rain tonight.

Thunderstorms could continue until the late evening hours as a cold front pushes in.

Weather Stories

weather 3 hours ago

Storm Team4 Forecast

hurricanes 13 hours ago

Storm Team4's Doug Kammerer Tracking Active Hurricane Season

Thursday and Friday are both forecast to be wet with a 60% chance of showers, rain and storms. It's not expected to rain all day, but keep your umbrella handy.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s Thursday and a few degrees cooler Friday.

The weather is set to improve by Saturday although there’s a 30% chance of showers.

Next week, look forward to another stretch of hot, dry weather with rain unlikely until Friday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast and download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.

This article tagged under:

storm team4DC-Area Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us