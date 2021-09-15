Storms Possible in DC Area Wednesday as Cold Front Pushes In

Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the D.C. area Wednesday evening before a cold front arrives and tempers the sweltering heat.
Some of these storms could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts, Storm Team4 says.
Wednesday gets off to a humid start, then by 3 or 4 p.m. temperatures will be near 90°. Heat lovers, soak it in: This may be our last 90° day for a while.
Storms are most likely after 5 p.m. There’s a 40% chance of rain tonight.
Thunderstorms could continue until the late evening hours as a cold front pushes in.
Thursday and Friday are both forecast to be wet with a 60% chance of showers, rain and storms. It's not expected to rain all day, but keep your umbrella handy.
Highs will be in the low to mid-80s Thursday and a few degrees cooler Friday.
The weather is set to improve by Saturday although there’s a 30% chance of showers.
Next week, look forward to another stretch of hot, dry weather with rain unlikely until Friday.