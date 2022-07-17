Storms Possible in DC Area Sunday Afternoon and Evening

Sunday will be a perfect day to get in the pool — but watch for storms at just about any point during the day, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says. The highest chances for storms will be in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures on Sunday will top out in the mid to upper 80s, with the heat index in the low to mid 90s.

The heat and humidity aren't going anywhere just yet. Temps will stay above 90 after Sunday, with the humidity sticking around for the foreseeable future. And with that humidity, it will feel over 100 at times during this upcoming week.

The chance of storms will also continue for Monday afternoon and Thursday. However, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to stay dry.