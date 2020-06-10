Storms Possible in DC Area Wednesday Evening

The D.C. area is set to get steamy hot on Wednesday before storms move in during the evening.

The morning starts off already humid and warm. Temperatures will rise from the 70s into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Expect muggy conditions to persist through the day with a breezy wind.

Rain chances will increase through the afternoon along the I-81 Corridor. It will likely be this evening before we start to see the storms hit in the greater Washington area.

You might hear occasional rain spattering on the window or a crash of thunder overnight. The risk of severe weather is low.

Ugh. It is sticky this morning and it will be hot and humid this afternoon. Highest rain chances will be from Winchester, VA to Martinsburg, WV to Hagerstown, MD between 4-8pm. 1 or 2 of those storms could reach DC this evening. Severe weather risk: Low. pic.twitter.com/A9PCg5ovsg — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) June 10, 2020

Some showers and thunderstorms might stick around early Thursday. Then, some relief as humidity falls throughout the afternoon.

Get outside early in the weekend, which will start nice but end with another chance for rain.

Friday is shaping up to be rather nice but still on the warm side with temperatures in the mid-80s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine on Friday with just a touch of humidity. Humidity continues to fall for Saturday with temperatures in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances return Sunday and last into early next week as temperatures will cool off with daytime highs in the 70s.

