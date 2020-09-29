Soaking Rainstorms Expected in DC Area Tuesday

Soaking storms could dump an inch of rain over the Washington, D.C., area on Tuesday as a cold front brings showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Keep an umbrella handy. Rain is likely by Tuesday afternoon and it’s set to be a soggy evening for the whole region. The steadiest rain is likely to come after the sun sets at 6:53 p.m.

Isolated flooding is possible if the rain comes down hard enough, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says. Any isolated thunderstorms could bring some damaging wind.

There's a day of the year for everything. Today is both National Coffee Day and take your umbrella to work day. Rain chances increasing to 80% by 5pm and moderate rain expected this evening. Join me on News4Today for a look at the rest of the week's forecast. pic.twitter.com/Ti9IUtLULK — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) September 29, 2020

Daytime temperatures will be mild, rising from the 60s to the mid-70s. A cold front will push evening and nighttime temperatures into the 50s.

Rain is set to stick around into Wednesday morning. Skies will clear up a bit during the afternoon, leaving the region breezy and cool with highs around 63°- 68°.

Sunshine is forecast to return on Thursday, the first day of October. It will also have low humidity, a cool breeze and no chance for rain.

