Soaking Rainstorms Expected in DC Area Tuesday

Soaking storms could dump an inch of rain over the Washington, D.C., area on Tuesday as a cold front brings showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Keep an umbrella handy. Rain is likely by Tuesday afternoon and it’s set to be a soggy evening for the whole region. The steadiest rain is likely to come after the sun sets at 6:53 p.m.
Isolated flooding is possible if the rain comes down hard enough, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says. Any isolated thunderstorms could bring some damaging wind.
Daytime temperatures will be mild, rising from the 60s to the mid-70s. A cold front will push evening and nighttime temperatures into the 50s.
Rain is set to stick around into Wednesday morning. Skies will clear up a bit during the afternoon, leaving the region breezy and cool with highs around 63°- 68°.
Sunshine is forecast to return on Thursday, the first day of October. It will also have low humidity, a cool breeze and no chance for rain.
