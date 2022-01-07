Snow Totals: Here's How Much the DC Area Got Friday

D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia got more snow early Friday, after Monday brought the biggest snowstorm we had seen in years.

The additional snow in the forecast prompted school closures and the shutdown of federal offices. Drivers contended with slick roads Friday morning.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Here are preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service, as of about 9 a.m. Friday.

D.C.

American University: 3.1 inches

National Zoo: 2.9 inches

Adams Morgan: 2.5 inches

Anacostia: 2.2 inches

Maryland

Baltimore-Washington International Airport: 3 inches

Capitol Heights: 3 inches

Gaithersburg: 4.7 inches

Germantown: 4.3 inches

Greenbelt: 2.5 inches

Indian Head: 2 inches

Montgomery Village: 4.5 inches

Rockville: 4 inches

Silver Spring: 2.8 inches

Virginia

Alexandria: 2.5 inches

Dulles International Airport: 4 inches

Falls Church: 3 inches

Herndon: 5.3 inches

Reagan National Airport: 2.6 inches

Rosslyn: 1.8 inches

Vienna: 2.6 inches

Winchester: 5.5 inches

Wolf Trap: 3.5 inches

Stay with Storm Team4 and and NBC Washington for updates on the forecast.