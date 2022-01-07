storm team4

Snow Totals: Here's How Much the DC Area Got Friday

D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia got more snow early Friday, after Monday brought the biggest snowstorm we had seen in years. 

The additional snow in the forecast prompted school closures and the shutdown of federal offices. Drivers contended with slick roads Friday morning. 

Here are preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service, as of about 9 a.m. Friday.

D.C.

American University: 3.1 inches 
National Zoo: 2.9 inches 
Adams Morgan: 2.5 inches 
Anacostia: 2.2 inches 

Maryland

Baltimore-Washington International Airport: 3 inches 
Capitol Heights: 3 inches 
Gaithersburg: 4.7 inches
Germantown: 4.3 inches 
Greenbelt: 2.5 inches 
Indian Head: 2 inches 
Montgomery Village: 4.5 inches 
Rockville: 4 inches 
Silver Spring: 2.8 inches 

Virginia 

Alexandria: 2.5 inches 
Dulles International Airport: 4 inches 
Falls Church: 3 inches 
Herndon: 5.3 inches 
Reagan National Airport: 2.6 inches 
Rosslyn: 1.8 inches
Vienna: 2.6 inches 
Winchester: 5.5 inches 
Wolf Trap: 3.5 inches 

