Snow Totals: Here's How Much the DC Area Got Friday

D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia got more snow early Friday, after Monday brought the biggest snowstorm we had seen in years.
The additional snow in the forecast prompted school closures and the shutdown of federal offices. Drivers contended with slick roads Friday morning.
Here are preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service, as of about 9 a.m. Friday.
D.C.
American University: 3.1 inches
National Zoo: 2.9 inches
Adams Morgan: 2.5 inches
Anacostia: 2.2 inches
Maryland
Baltimore-Washington International Airport: 3 inches
Capitol Heights: 3 inches
Gaithersburg: 4.7 inches
Germantown: 4.3 inches
Greenbelt: 2.5 inches
Indian Head: 2 inches
Montgomery Village: 4.5 inches
Rockville: 4 inches
Silver Spring: 2.8 inches
Virginia
Alexandria: 2.5 inches
Dulles International Airport: 4 inches
Falls Church: 3 inches
Herndon: 5.3 inches
Reagan National Airport: 2.6 inches
Rosslyn: 1.8 inches
Vienna: 2.6 inches
Winchester: 5.5 inches
Wolf Trap: 3.5 inches
