Inches of Snow Possible in DC Area Sunday, Monday After Frigid Chills

The D.C. area’s first significant snowfall in two years is expected to begin Sunday, potentially bringing upwards of 3 inches of precipitation.

There’s a 99% chance for an inch of snow in the D.C. area, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

The weekend will start cold, sunny and dry: Friday will have wind chills in the 20s during the day and in the teens at night. Saturday won’t be as frigid, with less wind and highs around 32° - 37°.

A winter wonderland could shape up early Sunday morning in D.C., Maryland and Virginia — but rain overnight into Monday could diminish the blanket on flakes on the ground.

By Monday morning, Storm Team4 is expecting widespread impacts on the roads. School closures are possible, and refreezes could cause treacherous travel conditions for the following days.

Snow Timing and Totals Forecast for DC, Maryland and Virginia

The approaching storm is set to come in two parts. The first act on Sunday will arrive as almost all snow thanks to the cold temperatures right around freezing.

Current forecasting models show the first flakes falling before the sun comes up. Throughout the region, everyone should have their first inch before noon.

By sunset Sunday, most of the area will have at least 2 inches, but 5-6 inches of snow isn’t out of the question. Totals depend on several factors, including the track of the storm and how cold it gets.

The second part, on Monday, looks to have a period of rain before a switch back to snow, especially south and east of D.C.

This snow-rain mix makes forecasting exact accumulation amounts very tricky, but Storm Team4 expects impactful snow and rainfall.

For areas to the west of Dulles and north of Gaithersburg, this storm will likely be all snow from start to finish. Snow totals in those areas could be in the 10-12-inch range.

D.C. and the neighboring suburbs could get up to 4-8 inches.

Southern Maryland will end up with 4 inches or less due to the rain mixing in for a longer period.

It’s not a typo, and you’ve probably heard the term during a weather forecast. Thundersnow is a real—and rare—weather phenomenon that results in thunder, lightning and snow. Here’s how it happens.

As the storm finally pulls away from D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Tuesday morning, cold air will rush in behind it. Freezing-cold temperatures could spell trouble on the roads for Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly Thursday morning.

The forecast is still developing, so stay with Storm Team4 for the latest updates.

