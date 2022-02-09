Snow Possible in DC Area on Super Bowl Sunday

If you love snow, hate snow or just need info on how to plan your day, stay tuned.

Storm Team4 is tracking “a little chance for perhaps some snow,” in the D.C. area on Super Bowl Sunday, as Meteorologist Chuck Bell put it.

After high temperatures near 60 this week, a cold front is expected to come through on Sunday. There’s a 40% chance of snow, Bell said Wednesday.

They're BACK! Chances for snow on Sunday have increased a bit! A strong cold front will arrive Saturday evening as a storm tries to organize off the coast. Working together, these 2 things will have the chance to produce snow in/around DC on #SuperbowlSunday. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/L4zGtsWCUO — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) February 9, 2022

It won't last forever but our run of milder days will last into the weekend. With the cold air back in place, we will be watching out for a chance for snow to arrive Saturday night and last into Sunday. The snow isn't a guarantee but the return of the cold air is. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/it0z3F4FBy — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) February 9, 2022

So far, the forecast models disagree on how much snow we could get, with one model predicting just a little snow for the D.C. area and the other predicting more. Storm Team4 and NBC Washington will keep you posted.

In the meantime, Wednesday and Thursday are set to be beautiful, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid- to high 50s. Friday and Saturday are expected to be a little cloudier.

Then the high temp Sunday drops to just 38.

"Snow isn't a guarantee, but the return of cold air is," Bell said on Twitter.

The start of next week is set to be about as chilly.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for updates of the forecast and how it could effect your day.