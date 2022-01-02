Snow on the Way: 1-5 Inches Expected in DC Area

The D.C. area is expected to get 1 to 5 inches of snow Monday after mild weather Sunday and high temperatures in the 60s.

Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode and says to expect a storm Monday that may affect your schedule. D.C. advised residents to plan on slippery road conditions that could snarl the morning commute.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Snowfall is expected to begin early Monday, in the overnight hours, and into about noon.

A winter storm watch will go into effect late Sunday in D.C. and many suburbs, including Arlington, Fairfax and Prince George’s counties. A winter weather advisory will go into effect early Monday in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. Go here for a full list of affected areas from the National Weather Service.

Weather Alert! Waking up to a Winter Storm Watch for much of the DC area. This is for #SNOW tomorrow morning. https://t.co/vL0EQGZpe2 — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) January 2, 2022

Yep I said it, #SNOW anticipated tomorrow morning around #DC!



Spring-like today, HUGE weather changes overnight. Anticipate impacts to travel and schedules.



Details on ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ this AM ⁦@AdamTuss⁩ ⁦@DrewWilderTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/W3QrhGYOWz — Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller_WX) January 2, 2022

After mild weather Sunday, we’ll see rain, sleet and snow in the early hours of Monday, Ryan Miller in the Storm Team4 Weather Center said.

Snow Timing in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

Midnight to 4 a.m.: a mix of rain, sleet and snow

4 to 8 a.m.: periods of heavy snow

8 a.m. to noon: an end to the snow

Snow Totals in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

The Storm Team4 snow map shows an estimated 1 to 4 inches of snowfall for D.C. and neighboring counties, 2 to 5 inches to the east and in southern Maryland, and a trace to 2 inches for areas to the west and northwest.

After the storm Monday, we’ll see high temperatures in the 40s this week, with sunshine.

School Closures in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

News4 is tracking whether school districts will declare a snow day, close schools or hold classes online.

A number of school districts already have either no school or virtual learning planned, unrelated to the snowstorm.

D.C. Public Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday amid a major effort to test every student and staff member. Charles County Public Schools and Prince George’s County Public Schools already have virtual learning planned. Fredericksburg City Public Schools and Stafford County Public Schools have professional days for teachers planned, and no school for students.

Road Conditions in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

News4 is tracking what you should know about road conditions in the region.

Virginia State Police told residents to plan ahead and stay off the roads during inclement conditions, if possible.

“If you can delay your travel overnight and early Monday, please do until VDOT has an opportunity to treat/clear roadways for safe travel,” a statement from police on Sunday said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The big change in the forecast comes as a surprise to many.

“I don’t think anybody is ready for this,” News4’s Adam Tuss said.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more details on the forecast.