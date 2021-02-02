Snow Flurries, Icy Conditions Continue Tuesday in DC Area

The same storm that brought the D.C. area snow on Sunday and Monday will continue to provide flurries on Tuesday, along with biting wind chills.

Drivers should be cautious and slow down, especially early in the morning, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says. Bridges, overpasses, ramps and secondary roads, in particular, could still have slick or icy conditions.

With actual temperatures set to rise above freezing, most of Tuesday's snowfall will only stick to grassy areas and icy conditions should begin to ease.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The D.C. metro area is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. Tuesday, as snow showers give the area an extra coating. A winter storm warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for northern Maryland, including Frederick County, where more accumulation is possible. See all weather alerts here.

Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Loudoun, Manassas, Manassas Park, Prince William and Stafford schools will be closed Tuesday. School districts opening on a two-hour delay include Charles and Washington, D.C.

Other school districts, including Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax County and Prince George's County, will be all virtual learning. Track all school closures here.

What more is there to say? Behold, giant pandas relish the snow on Jan. 31, 2021.

Additional snow showers are expected Tuesday, with less than an inch of accumulation expected near the D.C. area. Strong northwest winds with gusts up to 30 mph are set to keep chills in the teens and 20s.

Wednesday will also be windy and could bring a couple of snow flurries, but sunshine will return. That also means melting begins. On Thursday, temperatures could near 40° and most roads should be dry by the end of the day.

Our next storm will be a rainmaker arriving first thing Friday morning, starting an unsettled weekend weather pattern. Rain could continue on and off Saturday and Sunday.

The D.C. area's next snow chance is on Sunday, particularly later in the day.

Sunday marked the D.C. area's first significant snowfall in two years. The snow began before dawn and blanketed the area.

Most parts of the D.C. area got 2 to 5 inches of snow on Sunday. More snow had been expected, but we had more dry air than anticipated, Storm Team4’s Doug Kammerer said.

PHOTOS: First Snow Storm of 2021

Download the NBC Washington app to get Storm Team4 weather alerts and the latest forecasts.