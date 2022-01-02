Snow on the Way: 1-5 Inches Expected in DC Area

The D.C. area will get 1 to 5 inches of snow Monday after high temperatures in the 60s on Sunday.

Storm Team4 says to expect a storm that will impact commutes and schedules on Monday. D.C. advised residents to plan on slippery road conditions that could affect the morning commute.

The snowfall is expected to begin early Monday, in the overnight hours and into about noon.

A winter storm watch will go into effect late Sunday in D.C. and many suburbs, including Arlington, Fairfax and Prince George’s counties. A winter weather advisory will go into effect in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. Go here for a full list of affected areas from the National Weather Service.

After mild weather Sunday, we’ll see rain, sleet and snow in the early hours of Monday, Ryan Miller in the Storm Team4 Weather Center said.

Snow Timing in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

Midnight to 4 a.m.: a mix of rain, sleet and snow

4 to 8 a.m.: periods of heavy snow

8 a.m. to noon: an end to the snow

Snow Totals in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

The Storm Team4 snow map shows an estimated 1 to 4 inches of snowfall for D.C. and neighboring counties, 2 to 5 inches to the east and in southern Maryland, and a trace to 1 inch for areas to the west and northwest.

After the storm Monday, we’ll see high temperatures in the 40s this week, with sunshine.

The big change in the forecast comes as a surprise to many.

“I don’t think anybody is ready for this,” News4’s Adam Tuss said.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more details on the forecast.