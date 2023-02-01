Snow Big Deal: DC, Suburbs Wake Up to Winter's First Measurable Snowfall

February brought a long-awaited dose of winter to the Washington, D.C. area — bringing excitement to some Virginia students getting a two-hour school delay.

Several school districts announced they would open two hours late, including Culpeper, Fauquier, Manassas and Manassas Park schools. Here's a full list of closures and delays.

The first measurable snowfall this winter came down for some areas overnight Wednesday, including at Dulles International Airport. The National Weather Service measured 0.4 inches of snow near Dulles.

For the first time this winter, we have snow on the snowboard at the office near Dulles Airport.



Snow will continue over the next couple of hours before winding down by sunrise. Let us know how much snow you saw overnight! #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/9xnDpcaOp5 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 1, 2023

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell estimates almost a half-inch of snow fell in some areas. But if you got a good night's sleep, you may have missed it.

Snow was coming down in Upper Northwest D.C. when NBC4 went on air at 4 a.m.

Snow lovers should enjoy the white coating on grassy areas and cars while it lasts: Temperatures will climb above freezing, and the precipitation will be over by mid-morning. Frigid cold wintry temps are on tap later this week.

Around D.C., the snow isn't expected to cause much trouble on the roads. Be cautious on overpasses and bridges which are more likely to freeze over. Montgomery County fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said roads were largely OK before sunrise, and the Virginia Department of Transportation said roads are mostly just wet.

Check out these images of snow in the D.C. area:

Finally. ❄️❄️❄️ 1 February and we finally get a light early morning dusting of snow. Nothing to worry about, nothing on roads or sidewalks. PG County near NASA Goddard@ChuckBell4 @jctvweather @WeatherNation @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/HZk0EdENbd — Mark B. 🌱🌲🐝 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Maro2Bear) February 1, 2023

In Alexandria, I measured 0.5". Zoom in to read the ruler. pic.twitter.com/TS29BHMRQM — Russ Adams 🌧️🌬️☀️🌡️🌨️🦃 (@patpend) February 1, 2023

