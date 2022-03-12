Snow Begins North & West of DC; Rain Expected to Change to Snow in Metro Area

Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode for rain, snow, frigid temperatures and strong wind gusts Saturday in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Stay indoors if you can.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia. Some areas also will be under a wind advisory. See all severe weather alerts here.

Saturday Storm Timing and Potential Snow Totals

Rain and cold air moved in early Saturday. Leesburg, Virginia, and areas to its west were seeing all snow already before 7 a.m. Elsewhere, expect rain to transition quickly to a wintry mix and then snow.

Snow will be heavy at times in the morning and accumulate mostly on elevated surfaces. The impacts will be higher to the north and west of D.C.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Capital Beltway should remain only wet for the most part, but the snow likely will stick to secondary roads and on highways to the north and west.

Storm Team4’s snow total map shows three bands:

In D.C. and areas including Warrenton, 2 to 4 inches are expected.

Areas to the north and west -- including Leesburg, Winchester and Luray, Virginia, and Frederick, Maryland -- can expect 4 to 8 inches.

An inch or less is expected to the south, in areas including Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Leonardtown and Waldorf, Maryland.

Precipitation is expected to end between 3 and 5 p.m. Then expect bitter cold, with wind chills in the teens and even single digits.

D.C.'s snow team will be out. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office reminded property owners to clear the sidewalks of any snow and ice. The District’s Hypothermia Alert will be in effect. Call 202-399-7093 or 311 if you see someone in need of shelter.

Refreeze Likely Sunday

The next concern will be low wind chills and a hard freeze Saturday night. Any residual moisture left on roads may turn to ice.

Daylight saving time begins Sunday, so remember to spring your clocks forward. Losing an hour of sleep won’t be the only reason you’ll want to stay in bed on Sunday morning. It will be very cold, with frigid wind chills, and slick spots will be likely on roads and sidewalks.

Sunday is looking sunny, breezy and cold, with highs in the mid-40.

10-Day Forecast for Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

Milder air will make a quick return on Monday, and temperatures will return to the low 60s early next week.

Storm Team4 says we could hit 70 by the end of the week.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.