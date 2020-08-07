Slow-Moving Storms May Cause Flash Floods in DC Area

Slow-moving storms and downpours will affect some spots around the D.C. area Friday night, creating a risk for flash flooding.

A flash flood watch is in effect for most of the area until 2 a.m. Saturday. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Periods of rain and thunder look most likely between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. A quick inch or two of rain could fall in any storms.

Saturday is looking mainly, if not completely, dry. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said she can't rule out a shower early and a storm later in the day, but most spots should remain dry.

Sunday will be hot, with the heat index around 95° and mostly sunny skies.

It will be a reprieve after a tropical storm inundated many neighborhoods with rain and subsequent storms brought more flash flooding to the region.

On Thursday, a dangerous storm prompted a flash flood emergency for central and northern Loudoun County, where a storm dropped up to 5 inches of rain in four hours in areas near Leesburg as of 11 p.m.

If you encounter high water, turn around, don't drown.

Heavy rains continue in parts of #Loudoun. Here are a few photos from Greenwood Dr & Rt. 719 in Round Hill where the roadway has become flooded. Please remember, if you come across a roadway that is flooded, never attempt to drive or walk through the water. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/TNUpsElAV8 — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) August 7, 2020

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.