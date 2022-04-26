storm team4

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect for Parts of Virginia as DC Area Gets Rain

Here's the forecast for D.C., Maryland and Virginia and a live look at weather radar

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rain showers are hitting the D.C. area on Tuesday, and a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in parts of Virginia. 

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said. Lightning, strong winds and hail are possible, NWS said. Go here to see all weather alerts.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Most of the D.C. area is set to see showers Tuesday during the late afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain will move through the area by about 6 p.m., Storm Team4 says. 

Wednesday and Thursday will be blustery and chilly. Temperatures will mainly be in the 50s, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Thursday morning will be chilly, with temperatures in the 30s. We will have plenty of sunshine in the days ahead and into the weekend.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for updates on the forecast. 

This article tagged under:

storm team4dc weatherthunderstorms
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us