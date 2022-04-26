Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect for Parts of Virginia as DC Area Gets Rain

Rain showers are hitting the D.C. area on Tuesday, and a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in parts of Virginia.

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said. Lightning, strong winds and hail are possible, NWS said. Go here to see all weather alerts.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of #Virginia until 8 PM EDT. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats. pic.twitter.com/kp7u8EEvao — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 26, 2022

Most of the D.C. area is set to see showers Tuesday during the late afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain will move through the area by about 6 p.m., Storm Team4 says.

Wednesday and Thursday will be blustery and chilly. Temperatures will mainly be in the 50s, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Thursday morning will be chilly, with temperatures in the 30s. We will have plenty of sunshine in the days ahead and into the weekend.

