Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect for Most of DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of the D.C. area Thursday afternoon as protests for racial justice continue downtown.

Numerous storms are expected, with the potential for strong, damaging winds.

The watch is set to be in effect until 10 p.m. and includes D.C., Montgomery County, Fairfax County, Arlington County and Fairfax County. Go here to see all weather alerts.

Temperatures are sweltering, with a high of 92 degrees. It will cool off by a few degrees by nightfall.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be nearly as hot, with highs of 90 degrees. It’s set to be cooler and less humid Sunday, with a high of 81 degrees.

Stay with NBC Washington as we track the storms.