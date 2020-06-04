weather

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect for Most of DC Area

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of the D.C. area Thursday afternoon as protests for racial justice continue downtown.

Numerous storms are expected, with the potential for strong, damaging winds. 

The watch is set to be in effect until 10 p.m. and includes D.C., Montgomery County, Fairfax County, Arlington County and Fairfax County. Go here to see all weather alerts.

Weather Stories

forecast 1 hour ago

Storm Team4 Forecast

hurricane forecasting 21 hours ago

New Tools for Hurricane Forecasting

Temperatures are sweltering, with a high of 92 degrees. It will cool off by a few degrees by nightfall. 

Friday and Saturday are expected to be nearly as hot, with highs of 90 degrees. It’s set to be cooler and less humid Sunday, with a high of 81 degrees. 

Stay with NBC Washington as we track the storms. 

This article tagged under:

weatherforecaststorm team4
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us