Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Parts of Northern Virginia

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Stafford and Prince William counties in Northern Virginia until 2:15 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service says.

Large hail, damaging winds and continuous cloud-to-ground lightning are occurring with this storm, the weather service said.

The severe thunderstorm was located just southwest of Quantico at 1:25 p.m., where it was nearly stationary, the weather service said.

In you're in the areas of Quantico, Triangle, Cherry Hill, Widewater, Aquia or Arkendale, or are nearby, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building, and stay indoors.

The storm's hazardous wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph, and could cause some trees and large branches to fall. Downed trees could block roadways, and localized power outages are possible, the weather service said. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.

The weather service cautioned: "Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning."

