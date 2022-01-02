Schools Close in DC, Maryland and Virginia Ahead of Snowstorm

As the D.C. area braces for several inches of snowfall Monday morning, multiple school systems have announced closures, delayed starts or a switch to virtual learning.

In Maryland, the following school districts will be closed due to the weather:

Montgomery County Public Schools

Prince George's County Public Schools

St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Calvert County Public Schools and Frederick County Public Schools will start two hours late. FCPS will also dismiss students an hour late.

In Virginia, the following school districts will be closed due to the weather:

Arlington Public Schools

Fairfax County Public Schools

Prince William County Public Schools

Falls Church City Public Schools

Manassas Park City Schools

Alexandria City Schools will be closed for in-person learning but students will attend class virtually.

Loudoun County Public Schools will start with a two-hour delay, but will look at a possible closure Monday morning.

A number of school districts already have either no school or virtual learning planned, unrelated to the snowstorm.

D.C. Public Schools were already scheduled to be closed Monday and Tuesday amid a major effort to test every student and staff member. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that because of the storm, students must now test on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and schools will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Charles County Public Schools already had virtual learning planned. Fredericksburg City Public Schools, Stafford County Public Schools and Fauquier County Public Schools have professional days for teachers planned, and no school for students.