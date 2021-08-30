Remnants of Ida to Bring Deluge of Rain to DC Area This Week

This week is all about Ida: The storm made landfall in Louisiana as a 150-mph Category 4 hurricane Sunday and was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday at 5 a.m., although it continues to pose a threat. As the wind field unravels, the storm will unload catastrophic amounts of rainfall.

We will have to deal with that rainfall around here from Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

HEADS UP for heavy rain threat coming to the @nbcwashington area on Wednesday! The remnant moisture from #HurricaneIda will come through the Mid-Atlantic. Flash flooding is a major concern. Make time today or Tues to clear gutters and drains. Wed. travel plans need to be changed. pic.twitter.com/cAiLBY7uNh — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) August 30, 2021

Get ready now: Monday and Tuesday will offer a good opportunity to ensure that all gutters and storm drains are clear of debris.

Rainfall amounts in our area will average at least 2". That alone would be enough rain to cause concerns due to our nearly saturated soil. But 2" is on the low end of what to expect. The dying tropical systems are famous for unleashing deadly flooding in the mountains, and that should be expected in our higher terrain. Areas along and west of the Blue Ridge and along the Maryland/Pennsylvania border are likely to get at least 4" of rain, with local amounts of 6" or more not out of the question.

Our entire area should prepare for the worst of the rain, wind and risk of power loss to arrive Tuesday night. Wednesday will be the worst of it in the D.C. metro area. Plan to work from home if possible, and, if you had travel plans, consider changing them to avoid being out in the worst of the storm.

WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain from whatever is left of #HurricaneIda will impact our area Wednesday into Thursday! Get storm-ready now. Clear gutters & drains. Secure loose outdoor items. Re-schedule Wed & Thurs travel plans if possible. Flood risks are HIGH. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/JBzUqIetal — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) August 30, 2021

The National Weather Service has already issued a flash flood watch for Wednesday morning through Thursday morning for the District and parts of Maryland and Virginia, including: Anne Arundel, Montgomery, Frederick and Prince George's counties in Maryland, and Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Prince William and Loudoun counties and the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park in Virginia. See all weather alerts here.

Whatever is left of Ida will move out quickly on Thursday and leave us with some beautiful September sunshine for Labor Day weekend.