Frigid Saturday Wind Chills; Wintry Mix Expected Monday, Tuesday in DC Area

What to Know Saturday will have wind chills in the teens and 20s, making Sunday the nicer day of the weekend.

A wintry mix is set to begin in the D.C. area on Monday afternoon and continue about 24 hours.

Rain, sleet, snow and ice are all possible, so travel may be treacherous.

After frigid wind chills over the weekend, the D.C.-area is bracing for wintry weather, including snow, freezing rain and ice.

A wintry mix is set to push into the D.C. area around lunchtime Monday and continue for about 24 hours, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says.

On Saturday, biting wind chills in the teens and 20s will be the biggest weather impact for most.

Snow flurries are possible in spots including upper Montgomery County and Frederick, Maryland.

Sunday is looking nicer, with lighter wind and temperatures around 40 °.

The wintry mix could cause treacherous travel between early Monday afternoon and Tuesday around lunchtime, Ricketts says. Storm Team4 expects to declare a weather alert.

“We’re going to have a mix of everything: snow, rain, sleet, rain and freezing rain. We could even have some snow accumulation,” Ricketts said.

Currently, a wintry mix of snow and rain looks possible around the Beltway on Monday night. Some snow and ice accumulation are possible, even more so north and west of D.C.

Southern Maryland is likely to get only rain and no snow.

The type of precipitation your neighborhood gets depends on the temperatures — and one or two degrees could make the difference.

Storm Team4 often speaks of a wintry mix during wintertime. Meteorologist Amelia Draper explains exactly what that is.

By lunchtime Tuesday, the wintry mix is expected to be out, then rain will taper off through the afternoon.

The forecast is still evolving, so stay with Storm Team4 this weekend for the latest.

