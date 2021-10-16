DC Area Weather

Rain, Storms Likely in DC Area Before Temperatures Plunge

Storm Team4 says to be ready for heavy rain and storms midday Saturday before sweater weather settles in

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

A cold front is expected to push gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms into the Washington, D.C., area on Saturday, then temperatures will plummet.

There’s an 80% chance of rain right in the middle of your Saturday, Storm Team4 says.

Bursts of heavy rain and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Expect highs nearing 80°.

The timing for this severe weather threat will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Interstate 81, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. along Interstate 95 and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Southern Maryland and the Northern Neck of Virginia.

By dinnertime, the rain will be moving out of the D.C. area. Storm Team4 expects skies to start clearing up by about 7 p.m.

This October has started off as one of the hottest on record, but the trend begins to shift Saturday.

Cold and dry air will follow the storms: By Sunday morning we’ll have spine-tingling October temperatures in the 40s. If you’re west of Dulles International Airport, be prepared for frosty wind chills.

Afternoon highs will be in the 60s on Sunday and Monday, but it’s expected to be breezy. Layer up if you head outside.

Next week’s weather is set to be mostly quiet, with sunshine through Wednesday. Storm Team4 is tracking rain chances for the end of the week.

