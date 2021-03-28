Rain, Potentially Damaging Winds Expected Sunday

We’re not getting a repeat of beautiful Saturday.

Sunday will be rainy in the D.C. area, with potentially damaging winds, Storm Team4 says. We’re in Weather Alert mode as we watch the storm and brace for wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Rain interrupted by dry periods is expected throughout Sunday. There’s a slight risk of severe weather, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said. We’ll have gusts of wind of 25 to 30 mph during the day, and even stronger winds at night.

A wind advisory is set to go into effect for the area at 8 p.m., until 4 a.m. Monday. The National Weather Service warns that tree limbs may be displaced, and power outages could result.

High temperatures will be in the low 70s. We’ll see periods of sun, rain and high winds through the work week. High temps on Thursday and Friday are expected to only hit the high 40s.

