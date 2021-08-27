Numerous Storms Expected in DC Area; Flash Flood Watch Issued

Numerous thunderstorms are likely to wallop the D.C. area and could generate flash floods Friday, then rain chances will stick around this weekend, Storm Team4 says.

After about 2 p.m., be ready for slow-moving thunderstorms with damaging winds, bursts of heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Highs will be in the low 90s but with the humidity, the heat index will near 100° until the afternoon storms get going.

One day after storms drenched the D.C. area and left thousands without power, more downpours could lead to flooding, especially along the Interstate 95 corridor.

A flash flood watch has been issued from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. for D.C. and parts of the metro area, including Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland and Arlington County, Alexandria, Falls Church and Fairfax County in Virginia. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

Remember, if you encounter high water: Turn around, don’t drown.

It's been a very rainy August in the D.C. area, but not everyone is getting an equal share of the deluge. Reagan National Airport recorded 8.81 inches of rain this month, compared to 4.27 inches at Dulles International and 3.67 at Baltimore Washington International airports, Storm Team4 says.

Rain chances will fall from 80% Friday to 40% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday, so plan on Sunday being the drier half of the weekend.

The weekend is set to be cooler, with highs in the 85° to 90° range.

Next week will start hot with 40% chances for rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Keep your rain gear on hand: By Wednesday and Thursday the D.C. area could be dealing with the impacts of Tropical Storm Ida, Storm Team4 says.

Ida is currently swirling near Cuba, could become a hurricane by Saturday morning. Storm Team4 will continue to track Ida’s potential impacts on the D.C. area.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast