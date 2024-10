Viewers from around the region were able to see the northern lights Thursday night.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer shared the splendor on X, taking advantage of it to remind people to check their smoke alarms.

Poolesville, MD @MontgomeryCoMD Northern Lights - Geomagnetic Storm - no cause for alarm, but good time to check your smoke alarms (Take 10 on 10/10) https://t.co/S41vX4tk5c pic.twitter.com/8gKxJl8URy — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 11, 2024

The rare sight was possible due to a big solar storm, Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said.

It was viewable as far south as Alabama and Florida, Kammerer said.

Northern lights shine bright across the region