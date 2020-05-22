Soggy, Stormy Start to Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend will start off wet in the D.C. area with rain on Friday and scattered storms on Saturday. But you can look forward to dry time and a chance to get outside, especially in the second half of the weekend.

Up to 1 inch of rainfall is possible Friday, along with bursts of heavy rain and rumbles of thunder, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says. The heaviest rain is expected before noon.

Time to start making your Memorial Day weekend plans for real. Indoor chores best done on Saturday. Yardwork on Sunday. Take time for yourself and your family on Monday to enjoy the weather and our freedoms that so many gave their lives for. pic.twitter.com/PxGIkOpJWV — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) May 22, 2020

Even with a 100% chance for rain, Friday will be mild. Afternoon highs will be in the high 60s to low 70s. Evening lows will be in the high 50s to low 60s.

Occasional showers are expected to continue overnight Friday into Saturday.

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday, which will also be the warmest day of the long weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

If you are grilling out, you will want to keep an eye to the sky but there should be enough dry hours to enjoy some time outdoors, especially later in the afternoon on Saturday.

The good news: Sunday and Memorial Day are both looking dry.

Sunday will stay mostly cloudy with highs around 70 degrees. Monday will have more sunshine with highs in the low to mid-70s.

