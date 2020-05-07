Low Temps to Dip Into 30s for Mother’s Day Weekend in DC

We're looking at unusually cold temperatures in the D.C. area this weekend.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to dip into the 30s and hit a high of only 53. Sunday will be a little warmer, with lows still in the 30s but a high of 63. On the plus side, both days should be at least partly sunny.

There’s a threat of frost and a freeze on Saturday morning west of D.C. and along the I-81 corridor. Several freeze watches were already in effect Thursday. Go here to see all weather alerts.

If this is the new normal, I'm opposed. As it looks now, this will be the coldest first 2 weeks of May since 1945 - The Month WWII ended in Europe. Significant threat of frost or freeze Saturday morning North & West of Metro DC and I-81 corridor. Be ready. pic.twitter.com/rWUIIImogZ — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) May 7, 2020

This will be the coldest first two weeks in May since 1945, Chuck Bell found.

Looking for something to do out in the yard today? Well, if you live in any of the highlighted counties you might want to bring in or cover up any frost sensitive plants. By Saturday morning they could be in jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/UJvXebX67r — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) May 7, 2020

