Live updates: Winter storm forces DMV school dismissals Tuesday as snow begins

What to Know At least 5 inches of snow is expected for most neighborhoods around Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

A winter storm warning was issued for much of the region — including the District; the city of Alexandria; Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Virginia, and Montgomery and Prince George's counties.

Several school districts opted to dismiss early on Tuesday to get kids home before the worst of the storm hits. Other districts are closed Tuesday.

Roads will become slick Tuesday afternoon and be covered with snow Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon is a much trickier forecast as warmer air is expected while moisture moves across the region.

StormTeam4 is in Weather Alert mode Tuesday, and winter storm warnings were issued for most of the DMV, where 5"-8" of snow is likely.

