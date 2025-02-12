Storm Team4
Live Updates

Live updates: Heavy snow prompts government delays, school closures across DMV

The wet snow blanketing the region wreaked havoc on the roads late Tuesday. Today, many schools are closed and government workers have the option for unscheduled leave or telework.

By Storm Team4

What to Know

  • More than 5 inches of snow fell overnight in some neighborhoods around Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.
  • Multiple school systems will be closed today. The Office of Personnel Management said federal workers are on a "suggested 2-hour delayed arrival." Here's a full list of closures and delays.
  • The steady snow covered roads, stranding cars and leading to some crashes.
  • Streets are expected to remain slick through this morning, but, in general, major roadways have been treated and plowed.
  • The afternoon has a much trickier forecast, as warmer air is expected while moisture moves across the region.
  • A winter storm warning is in effect for much of the region — including the District; the city of Alexandria; Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Virginia, and Montgomery and Prince George's counties. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

A Weather Alert remains in effect through Wednesday morning as the winter storm begins to move out of the DMV.

Follow our live coverage below.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.

This article tagged under:

Storm Team4MarylandWashington DCNorthern Virginia
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us