Live updates: Heavy snow prompts government delays, school closures across DMV

- More than 5 inches of snow fell overnight in some neighborhoods around Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.
- Multiple school systems will be closed today. The Office of Personnel Management said federal workers are on a "suggested 2-hour delayed arrival." Here's a full list of closures and delays.
- The steady snow covered roads, stranding cars and leading to some crashes.
- Streets are expected to remain slick through this morning, but, in general, major roadways have been treated and plowed.
- The afternoon has a much trickier forecast, as warmer air is expected while moisture moves across the region.
- A winter storm warning is in effect for much of the region — including the District; the city of Alexandria; Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Virginia, and Montgomery and Prince George's counties. Here's a full list of weather alerts.
A Weather Alert remains in effect through Wednesday morning as the winter storm begins to move out of the DMV.
