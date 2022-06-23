‘I'm Stuck!' and ‘My Boo Is Safe!': Warrenton Residents Grapple With Storm Aftermath

Strong storms lashed the Washington, D.C., area Wednesday, hitting the town of Warrenton especially hard.

Falling trees trapped a woman in her house, damaged several homes and littered roads. Downed power lines created life-threatening hazards. Two power substations were knocked out.

No injuries were reported. Fauquier schools canceled summer classes due to the damage and power outages.

Warrenton Community Faces Storm Cleanup and Power Outages

Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said the biggest priority in the aftermath Thursday morning is to open roads, clean up downed lines and coordinate with Dominion Energy to restore power.

Utility crews have been working overnight to restore power after the storms. Dominion Energy reported nearly 15,000 customers were without power in Northern Virginia as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

Heavy storms in Warrenton, Virginia trapped a woman inside her home after a tree fell. News4 talked to her about the danger outside her home.

Fallen Tree, Downed Wires Trap Woman in Home

One Warrenton woman was trapped in her home when a tree fell on her front porch — leaving live wires in her yard and creating a life-threatening situation outside her door.

“I heard a big old snap,” she told News4 over the phone. “It was like slow-motion. The tree fell over… I remember saying, ‘Please don’t hit my house.’ Then two seconds later, the entire house shook. And it completely took out the entire front of my house.”

Severe damage was seen to the front porch, including broken beams and a lopsided roof. The power went out, and the resident told News4 she was hot without air conditioning. But she kept her spirits up with humor.

“The tree fell over, and I guess it just didn’t want me to leave,” she said. “I’m stuck!”

News4's Walter Morris reports from the areas that bore the brunt of the force of severe storms Wednesday.

'Blessed': Couple Grateful for Safety After Trees Fall

Other residents were relieved, too.

A huge tree snapped in one family’s front yard and came crashing down, leaving the house unscathed. Another tree tipped into a side room of the home, damaging the exterior.

The Baileys said they were happy that no one was hurt, despite the damage to their home of 25 years.

“The place can be repaired. But the most important thing is my boo! My boo is safe and sound! I can still snuggle with her tonight. It doesn’t matter about this house,” Darrell Bailey said, hugging his wife.

"Just a little bit of damage inside. Basically, [damage is] outside. So, you know, we're just happy that it wasn't more damage to the house," Cynthia Bailey said.

"We feel blessed," Darrell Bailey said.

