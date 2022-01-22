Icy Temperatures Settle in DC Area; Snow Flurries Possible Sunday

Layer up in your warm winter gear and grab sunglasses. It will be a good weekend for getting cozy inside or hitting the slopes — depending on your tolerance for cold.

After a frigid Saturday morning with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single-digits for some, expect clear skies, sunshine and highs around the freezing mark, 32°.

Bundle up for any dinner plans: Temperatures will fall back into the 20s by 7 p.m., Storm Team4 says.

The winter chill will ease on Sunday. Highs could reach the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, and a small clipper system could bring some snow showers. It doesn’t have a lot of moisture, but Storm Team4 will be on snowflake watch in the evening.

10-Day Forecast for D.C. Area

Sunshine is set to returns Monday before our next arctic front arrives Tuesday. A wintry mix is possible with this front, but the bigger story will be the bitter cold behind it.

Prepare for temperatures below freezing all day on Wednesday and Thursday, then highs in the 30s next weekend.

