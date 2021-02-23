Icy Roads Possible Tuesday Morning Before Powerful Winds Roar into DC Area

storm team4

The D.C. area is riding a weather roller coaster Tuesday, with cold temperatures and icy conditions in the morning turning to warmer air and blustery winds in the afternoon.

Spotsylvania, Stafford and St. Mary's schools are set to open late and some schools are going virtual-only on Tuesday amid icy conditions. Here's a full list.

After a cold start, a wind advisory takes effect for parts of the D.C. area from 2-6 p.m., the National Weather Service says.

D.C.; Frederick, Prince George's and Montgomery counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Loudoun and Arlington counties including Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia are impacted. Here's a full list of severe weather alerts.

Early Tueday, layer up for temperatures near or below freezing. Water trickling out of soil froze on some of the roads overnight, likely contributing to some crashes in Maryland and Virginia, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Be cautious on the roads and remember any wet-looking spot could be slippery ice.

You’ll be able to shed some of your warmest layers as temperatures get into the high 40s and 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Keep and umbrella handy in case of a brief spurt of rain — but hold onto it tight when it gets windy.

As a wave of low pressure moves in, wind will increase dramatically, and gusts of 40-50 mph should be expected.  Secure any loose outdoor items before you leave this morning to ensure they don't end up down the street by the time you get home, Bell says.

Warm air and sunshine make Wednesday the best day of the week by far — it’s the pick day to take a long walk or eat outside.

The D.C. area has a chance to see the first 60° day in weeks, with everyone getting into the mid- to high 50s.

Don’t pack up your winter gear, though. Temperatures will be back in the 40s and Thursday and Friday.

