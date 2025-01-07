Severe weather

How much snow did the DC area get? Here are the region's snow totals

While Storm Team4 predicted at least 6 to 10 inches of snow, some areas in Maryland and Virginia went above that mark.

By Storm Team4 and Taylor Edwards

Monday's snowstorm was one for the books!

It was our biggest snowstorm in three years and Storm Team4 has been tracking snow totals since it first touched down Monday morning.

Reagan National recorded 7.2 inches of snow while Dulles had 5.1 inches and BWI-Marshall had 6.6 inches.

Washington D.C. got 8.3 inches of snow and Fort Washington, Maryland in Prince George's County got 10.5 inches of snow. Manassas Park, Virginia measured up to 9.2 inches of snow.

It's not a competition, but the standouts from the storm were Benedict, Maryland, with 12.2 inches and Waldorf, Maryland, with 11.9 inches. Some other places in the DMV with high snow amounts were Prince Frederick, Maryland, with 11.6 inches and Independent Hill, Virginia, with 11 inches.

Check out how much snow the D.C. area got by exploring the interactive map below.

Storm Team4 Jan 6

Here are the highest snow totals in other Maryland and Virginia counties according to the National Weather Service:

Maryland

  • Anne Arundel County: 10.3 inches in Londontowne, Maryland
  • Charles County: 11.9 inches in Waldorf, Maryland
  • Montgomery County: 8.3 inches in Potomac, Maryland
  • Prince George's County: 10.5 inches in Fort Washington, Maryland
  • St. Marys County: 9.8 inches in Sandgates, Maryland
  • Calvert County: 12.2 inches in Benedict, Maryland

Virginia

  • Arlington County: 9.3 inches in Falls Church, Virginia
  • Fairfax County: 10.6 inches in Alexandria, Virginia
  • Fauquier County: 9.6 inches in Broad Run, Virginia
  • Loudoun County: 7.6 inches in Ashburn, Virginia
  • Prince William County: 10.5 inches in Dale City, Virginia
  • Spotsylvania County: 10 inches in Fredericksburg, Virginia
  • Stafford County: 10.3 in Stafford, Virginia

