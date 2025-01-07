Monday's snowstorm was one for the books!

It was our biggest snowstorm in three years and Storm Team4 has been tracking snow totals since it first touched down Monday morning.

Reagan National recorded 7.2 inches of snow while Dulles had 5.1 inches and BWI-Marshall had 6.6 inches.

Washington D.C. got 8.3 inches of snow and Fort Washington, Maryland in Prince George's County got 10.5 inches of snow. Manassas Park, Virginia measured up to 9.2 inches of snow.

It's not a competition, but the standouts from the storm were Benedict, Maryland, with 12.2 inches and Waldorf, Maryland, with 11.9 inches. Some other places in the DMV with high snow amounts were Prince Frederick, Maryland, with 11.6 inches and Independent Hill, Virginia, with 11 inches.

Check out how much snow the D.C. area got by exploring the interactive map below.

Here are the highest snow totals in other Maryland and Virginia counties according to the National Weather Service:

Maryland

Anne Arundel County: 10.3 inches in Londontowne, Maryland

Charles County: 11.9 inches in Waldorf, Maryland

Montgomery County: 8.3 inches in Potomac, Maryland

Prince George's County: 10.5 inches in Fort Washington, Maryland

St. Marys County: 9.8 inches in Sandgates, Maryland

Calvert County: 12.2 inches in Benedict, Maryland

Virginia