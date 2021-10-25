Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds Expected in DC Area Monday

After a beautiful start to Monday, heavy rain and damaging winds are expected to move into the D.C. area.

Storm Team4 says to expect storms starting Monday night. Strong winds are the primary threat, Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said, and an isolated tornado is possible. Storm Team4 declared a Weather Alert.

It's beautiful now but things are going to start to change heading into the afternoon. Clouds increase. A few showers possible EAST of I95 AFTER 2pm. THEN a line of rain/storms (with a cold front) will push through late aft/evening bringing a chance of severe weather. pic.twitter.com/CDG7Ha96a4 — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) October 25, 2021

Temperatures hit the upper 70s on Monday afternoon and will fall into the 50s and 60s overnight. It’s set to stay breezy all night.

Scattered showers and cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday. Temperatures are set to be in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny and breezy. We stay dry on Thursday, with clouds increasing throughout the day. Winds will be lighter on Thursday.

Another system will impact the region overnight Thursday into Friday and Saturday, bringing more rain to the region. Expect showers to continue through much of the day on Friday, into Saturday morning.

We have good news as we approach Halloween: Most rain should be out of here by Saturday evening, ahead of Halloween on Sunday.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more details on the forecast.