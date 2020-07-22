Heat Index to Soar Above 100°; Severe Storms Expected

A streak of dangerously hot days with heat index values over 100° continues on Wednesday, then a line of severe thunderstorms is expected to hit the region.

Temperatures will shoot into the 90s and with the humidity, it will feel like 100-108°.

A heat advisory will be in effect for the D.C. area from noon to 8 p.m. Storm Team4 has declared Wednesday a weather alert day. See all weather alerts here.

With blistering afternoon highs and sweltering humidity, there will be plenty of fuel to power a line of severe storms.

Storms are expected to fire along the I-81 corridor in the 3-5 p.m. range and then reach I-95 and the D.C. Metro area from 5-9 p.m.

Damaging wind gusts of over 60 mph and localized flooding will be the main threats. These storms could produce a lot of lightning as well.

Thursday will also come with a high chance for rain but the risk of severe storms is lower.

Afternoon highs will come down to low to mid-90s on Thursday and around 90° on Friday and Saturday. Better still, the chances of rain will drop to nothing more than a passing shower on Friday and Saturday leaving the weekend open for outdoor plans.

