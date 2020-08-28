Heat Index to Near 100°; Severe Storms Possible in DC Area

Another steamy, hot summer day in the D.C. area could be capped with afternoon storms that bring downpours and damaging winds.

Temperatures are set to hit the low to mid-90s, but the high humidity will make it feel like around 100°.

If you're headed to the Commitment March on Washington, make sure to bring some extra water and sun protection.

The start of the day should be dry, but storm chances will increase through the afternoon. Any storms have a good shot at being strong to severe. At this point, the biggest threat looks to be damaging winds and possible downpours.

Overnight the storm threat diminishes but rain showers may linger.

What's left of Hurricane Laura, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it makes its way straight for the capital region, continues to look like it will affect your weekend plans.

The remnants of the major hurricane, coupled with a late-day cold front, are set to bring strong and severe storms to the region on Saturday.

The timing of the storms looks like midday to early afternoon, with conditions improving by sunset.

Once again damaging winds and heavy rain are the primary concern but isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out. The actual track of Laura will truly dictate the risk of tornadoes.

The weekend won't be a total washout. Sunday is expected to be gorgeous, with dry air and cooler than average temperatures.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.