Heat Index to Near 100°; Afternoon Rain, Thunder Likely in DC Area

After getting stifled by dangerous heat and lashed by storms, the D.C. area is about to transition to more average summer weather.

But sweltering heat and storms are still in Thursday's forecast.

High temperatures will stay closer to average, in the high 80s, in the suburbs but still reach the low 90s in downtown. The heat index will still approach 100°.

A heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. for Charles, St. Marys and Calvert counties in Maryland and Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George counties in Virginia. See all weather alerts here.

There will be a scattering of afternoon storms again Thursday but the overall coverage and intensity of the storms will be greatly reduced. Any individual storm could still produce a brief period of heavy rain or some gusty winds.

This general trend of slightly lower temperatures and rain chances will continue on into Friday and Saturday.

Friday may bring scattered afternoon storms for some, but Saturday is looking clear for most.

High pressure will settle in again for Sunday and Monday, suppressing rain chances and allowing afternoon highs back into the mid-90s.

