Halloween Forecast: Not So ‘Boo'-tiful Trick-or-Treating Weather in DC Area

This Halloween trick-or-treaters will need to prepare for a soggy, evening with ghostly gray skies.

During peak trick-or-treating hours, expect a high chance of on-and-off rain, plus temps in the low 60s, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

The high chance of rain will make showing-off costumes and gathering candy tricky, although temperatures will be a treat. It won't be too cold with highs in the mid- to upper 60s, then lows between 50° and 58°.

Remember an umbrella, raincoat or see-through slicker when you head out for candy — even if it's not raining when you leave, wet weather could sneak up on you, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

“I cannot promise you dry weather for trick-or-treating this evening, so make sure your costumes are either waterproof or at least watertight,” Bell said.

Welcome to Monday morning and Happy Halloween. Better grab the umbrella. Our dry weather will quickly come to an end today and rain chances climb to 80% by 7-8pm. Sorry, trick-or-treaters.

Rain could be moderate at times. Rain chances will be at 60% by 4 p.m. Watch out for ghosts and goblins once the sun sets at 6:09 p.m. Rain chances will be at 80% by 8 p.m.

Spooky season ends Tuesday and rain chances will go away in the afternoon. The ghosts may be asleep for another year, but the above-average temperatures will haunt the D.C. area during the first week of November.

