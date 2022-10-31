Halloween Forecast: Not So ‘Boo'-tiful Trick-or-Treating Weather in DC Area

Halloween

An umbrella or rain jacket may be needed to keep costumes dry

This Halloween trick-or-treaters will need to prepare for a soggy, evening with ghostly gray skies.

During peak trick-or-treating hours, expect a high chance of on-and-off rain, plus temps in the low 60s, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

The high chance of rain will make showing-off costumes and gathering candy tricky, although temperatures will be a treat. It won't be too cold with highs in the mid- to upper 60s, then lows between 50° and 58°.

Remember an umbrella, raincoat or see-through slicker when you head out for candy — even if it's not raining when you leave, wet weather could sneak up on you, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

“I cannot promise you dry weather for trick-or-treating this evening, so make sure your costumes are either waterproof or at least watertight,” Bell said.

Rain could be moderate at times. Rain chances will be at 60% by 4 p.m. Watch out for ghosts and goblins once the sun sets at 6:09 p.m. Rain chances will be at 80% by 8 p.m.

Spooky season ends Tuesday and rain chances will go away in the afternoon. The ghosts may be asleep for another year, but the above-average temperatures will haunt the D.C. area during the first week of November.

