Giant Statue Engulfed by Flood Waters at National Harbor

The image struck a chord with people in the soggy D.C.-area

By Sophia Barnes

An eye-catching statue at National Harbor took on a new meaning when coastal flooding caused the Potomac River to overrun its banks.

On a normal day, “The Awakening” statue depicts a giant struggling to break free from the earth.

The figure appeared to be fighting to escape the rising tides of the Potomac on Friday, which also overran Old Town Alexandria and other areas when water levels rose feet higher than normal.

The Potomac River Keeper Network shared the striking photo with a plea for people to be careful, drawing reactions on social media.

Some sympathized with the soggy scene.

“This was me this week,” Stephanie Miller wrote.

“Mood,” another user simply said.

Others were more pensive.

“If this ain’t a sign of the times, what is?”

The statue, which includes 5 pieces that stand up to 17 feet tall, was first installed in the D.C. area in 1980, then moved to National Harbor in 2008, according to the Smithsonian.

Photos: Tidal Flooding Hits DC Area

