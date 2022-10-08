Frost Advisory in Effect for Parts of DC Area

Parts of the D.C. area could see their first frost of the season as an advisory is in effect until Sunday morning.

In Virginia, parts of Culpeper, Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun, Prince William, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park are covered by the advisory until 9 a.m. Sunday. Parts of Carroll, Howard and Montgomery counties in Maryland are also under the frost advisory.

The District itself is not included, but inside the city, temperatures could fall to the high 40s by 1 a.m. Saturday. Areas outside the Beltway will likely cool faster, and by 7 a.m. Sunday, residents there could be waking up to the upper 30s.

The National Weather Service advises to bring in sensitive plants and bundle up if you’re heading out the door early.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Temperatures will rise into the low 60s by the afternoon.

Monday morning will also be similarly cold. Meteorologist Ryan Miller says the same area of high pressure that will bring those chilly mornings will also provide sunny days and afternoon highs nearing 70° for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.