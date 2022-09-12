weather alert

Flood Watches Issued in DC Area for Afternoon Storms

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for rain and thunderstorms between 2 to 10 p.m.

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It is a rainy Monday and flood watches will be in effect in the D.C. area for afternoon storms.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for rainstorms and flood watches between 2 to 10 p.m.

A flood watch will begin Monday afternoon for parts of D.C.; Maryland including Montgomery and Prince George’s counties; and Northern Virginia including Alexandria, Arlington, Falls Church, Fairfax and eastern Loudoun County. A full list of counties with flood watches and coastal flood advisories can be found here.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thunderstorms are likely to produce locally heavy rain and damaging wind gusts into the evening, Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

The storms could drop 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short amount of time, Bell said.

Monday's temperatures will be in the 80s with high humidity and cloudy skies.

Sunny and beautiful weather is expected to return on Tuesday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.

storm team4 May 3

Storm Team4 Forecast: More Rain, Thunder Expected in Afternoon

Metro Sep 9

‘North Bethesda’ and ‘Tysons’ Among 5 Metro Station Name Changes Starting This Weekend

This article tagged under:

weather alertstorm team4flood watch
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us