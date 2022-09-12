Flood Watches Issued in DC Area for Afternoon Storms

It is a rainy Monday and flood watches will be in effect in the D.C. area for afternoon storms.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for rainstorms and flood watches between 2 to 10 p.m.

A flood watch will begin Monday afternoon for parts of D.C.; Maryland including Montgomery and Prince George’s counties; and Northern Virginia including Alexandria, Arlington, Falls Church, Fairfax and eastern Loudoun County. A full list of counties with flood watches and coastal flood advisories can be found here.

#WEATHERALERT today. Flood watches have already been issued for all of Metro DC and there are coastal flood concerns for the Bay and the Potomac. Visibility is near ZERO for much of Northern VA so watch out for pedestrians, bikers this morning. Storms 2-10pm. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/H1vxjrPf06 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) September 12, 2022

Thunderstorms are likely to produce locally heavy rain and damaging wind gusts into the evening, Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

The storms could drop 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short amount of time, Bell said.

Monday's temperatures will be in the 80s with high humidity and cloudy skies.

Sunny and beautiful weather is expected to return on Tuesday.

