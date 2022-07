Much of the D.C. area is under a flood watch into Saturday afternoon, and warnings also were issued Friday night.

Rain began falling late Friday. Expect rain throughout the day, heavy in spots – especially in the morning and midday hours. Some thunder also is possible.

The area should dry out Saturday evening.

Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunday will be nicer with highs in the low 80s.

