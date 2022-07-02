weather alert

Flood Watch at 2 p.m., Heavy Rain and Strong Winds

Storm Team4 is tracking Saturdays storms and flood watch

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

The National Weather Service has declared a flood watch in the D.C. area that starts at 2 p.m. and extends through the evening. Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert day.

The storms are expected to bring thunderstorms and heavy rain up to 1 to 3 inches with an hour or two. Counties in Maryland, Virginia as well as D.C. are included in the flood watch due to the possibility of excessive rain.

"You have a window of a couple of hours to get the things done that you need to get done," meteorologist Clay Anderson said.

The storms are coming from cold frontal boundary which will move across the area, Anderson said. The storms will be slow moving with heavy rain and strong wind.

Storm Team4 is also tracking tropical storm Colin which is currently off the coast North and South Carolina.

