Flood Watch at 2 p.m., Heavy Rain and Strong Winds

The National Weather Service has declared a flood watch in the D.C. area that starts at 2 p.m. and extends through the evening. Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert day.

The storms are expected to bring thunderstorms and heavy rain up to 1 to 3 inches with an hour or two. Counties in Maryland, Virginia as well as D.C. are included in the flood watch due to the possibility of excessive rain.

"You have a window of a couple of hours to get the things done that you need to get done," meteorologist Clay Anderson said.

The storms are coming from cold frontal boundary which will move across the area, Anderson said. The storms will be slow moving with heavy rain and strong wind.

Storm Team4 is also tracking tropical storm Colin which is currently off the coast North and South Carolina.

Couple of weather considerations this morning.



T.S. #Colin has formed near the Carolina Coast, it'll mostly impact the VA SC, NC coast w/ t-showers and windy conditions into Monday AM.



T.S. #Colin has formed near the Carolina Coast, it'll mostly impact the VA SC, NC coast w/ t-showers and windy conditions into Monday AM.

Cold front later today brings showers & potential strong storms to #DC 3-7p

