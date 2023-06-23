Flood warning issued for Montgomery and Fairfax counties

This rainy week is catching up with the D.C. area as a flood warning is in effect until 11:30 p.m.

In Kensington, Beach Drive is closed due to flooding as Rock Creek rises.

Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer has the forecast.

Friday brought the heaviest rainfall of the week, Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

As of 5:23 p.m., 1-3 inches of rain had fallen, according to the National Weather Service. Another 1-2 inches is possible in the warned areas.

The warning includes Montgomery and Fairfax counties and the city of Fairfax.