Flood, Flash Flood Warnings in Effect as Heavy Rain Drenches in DC Area

A flood warning, flash flood warning and flash flood watch are in effect Thursday in parts of the D.C. area.

The flood warning is in effect in D.C.; parts of Fairfax, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties; and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church.

The flash flood warning is in effect in southwest D.C., Arlington County, part of Fairfax County and the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church.

Flash flood watches are in effect in D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia including Fairfax, Loudoun, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Storm Team4 declared a weather alert. Go here to see all weather alerts from the National Weather Service.

Where it is raining it is coming down HARD!! The NWS just issued a Flash Flood Watch until 9am for the areas in the dark green. Never drive through flooded roadways. Turn around don't drown! I will have the latest on NEWS4 at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/zOzB82SL88 — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) September 16, 2021

As always, if you’re driving and see high water: Turn around, don’t drown.

