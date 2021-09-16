Flood, Flash Flood Warnings in Effect as Heavy Rain Drenches in DC Area

A flood warning, flash flood warning and flash flood watch are in effect Thursday in parts of the D.C. area.
The flood warning is in effect in D.C.; parts of Fairfax, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties; and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church.
The flash flood warning is in effect in southwest D.C., Arlington County, part of Fairfax County and the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church.
Flash flood watches are in effect in D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia including Fairfax, Loudoun, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.
Storm Team4 declared a weather alert.
As always, if you’re driving and see high water: Turn around, don’t drown.
