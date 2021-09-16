storm team4

Flood, Flash Flood Warnings in Effect as Heavy Rain Drenches in DC Area

Storm Team4 declared a weather alert as rain is expected to continue tonight

By NBC Washington Staff

A flood warning, flash flood warning and flash flood watch are in effect Thursday in parts of the D.C. area. 

The flood warning is in effect in D.C.; parts of Fairfax, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties; and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church. 

The flash flood warning is in effect in southwest D.C., Arlington County, part of Fairfax County and the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church.

Flash flood watches are in effect in D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia including Fairfax, Loudoun, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. 

Storm Team4 declared a weather alert. Go here to see all weather alerts from the National Weather Service.

As always, if you’re driving and see high water: Turn around, don’t drown. 

