Northern Virginia

2 killed by falling trees in Northern Virginia

Severe storms toppled several trees in the DMV

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two deaths from trees falling on cars were reported in Northern Virginia Friday evening as severe thunderstorms quickly passed through the D.C. area.

A woman was killed when a tree fell on her car in the area of Mount Vernon and Woodlawn.

Another person died after a tree fell on a car in the area of GW Parkway and Morningside Lane.

Fast-moving severe thunderstorms whipped the DMV with lightning, hail and strong winds Friday evening.

Some storms were designated “destructive” with winds of 80 mph capable of toppling trees and downing power lines.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in for D.C. and surrounding counties in Maryland and Virginia.

A severe thunderstorm watch for D.C. and counties including Arlington, Fairfax, Montgomery and Prince George’s was canceled by about 6:30 p.m. after the storms cleared the DMV.

Another round of potentially severe storms is expected between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. but won’t be as strong as the evening storms.

