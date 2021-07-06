Extreme Heat to Grip DC Area Again; Expect Heat Index of 100°

Extreme heat is returning to the area, leading D.C. officials to activate the District's Heat Emergency Plan for Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Tuesday, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. With the humidity that came pouring in last night, it will feel like 100° out there. In northern Maryland and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, there is a potential for the heat index to reach 105°. Heat advisories are in place for those areas.
Through Tuesday afternoon, we could see a few isolated thunderstorms. Any of these will have the potential to be strong.
Temperatures will fall into the 70s overnight with clear skies, but we'll be back to the mid to upper 90s Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.
Wednesday will be a touch hotter than Tuesday, with a heat index in the lower 100s to 105°. Again, there's a chance for a few thunderstorms to pop up Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Heat Safety Tips & Cooling Centers
When the temperature or heat index in the District is forecast to be 95° or higher, D.C.'s government implements its Heat Emergency Plan and activates cooling centers for residents to seek relief from the heat. You can find a list of D.C. cooling center locations at heat.dc.gov.
"Extreme heat is dangerous and can cause illnesses and death. As temperatures rise, you are encouraged to take an active role in your safety and take action to stay cool," D.C. officials warn.
They share these tips to stay safe and help protect othes:
- Stay indoors: Find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat.
- Check on your neighbors: Young children, senior citizens and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable.
- If you or someone you know needs transportation to a cooling center, call the shelter hotline at 202-399-7093.
- Drink plenty of water and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- Do not leave children or pets in vehicles. Vehicles can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes.
- For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at 202-723-5730.
- Keep pets indoors, walk them early in the morning, and give them plenty of water.
- For additional tips on extreme heat, visit ready.dc.gov/extremeheat