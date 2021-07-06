Extreme Heat to Grip DC Area Again; Expect Heat Index of 100°

Extreme heat is returning to the area, leading D.C. officials to activate the District's Heat Emergency Plan for Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. With the humidity that came pouring in last night, it will feel like 100° out there. In northern Maryland and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, there is a potential for the heat index to reach 105°. Heat advisories are in place for those areas.

Through Tuesday afternoon, we could see a few isolated thunderstorms. Any of these will have the potential to be strong.

Temperatures will fall into the 70s overnight with clear skies, but we'll be back to the mid to upper 90s Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday will be a touch hotter than Tuesday, with a heat index in the lower 100s to 105°. Again, there's a chance for a few thunderstorms to pop up Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Heat Safety Tips & Cooling Centers

When the temperature or heat index in the District is forecast to be 95° or higher, D.C.'s government implements its Heat Emergency Plan and activates cooling centers for residents to seek relief from the heat. You can find a list of D.C. cooling center locations at heat.dc.gov.

"Extreme heat is dangerous and can cause illnesses and death. As temperatures rise, you are encouraged to take an active role in your safety and take action to stay cool," D.C. officials warn.

They share these tips to stay safe and help protect othes: