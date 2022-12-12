DC Area Weather

DC Mayor Activates First Cold Weather Emergency of the Season. Here Are Open Shelters Around the District

With the cold weather emergency comes extra resources to help vulnerable populations.

By Maggie More and Doug Kammerer, News4 Chief Meteorologist

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the District's first cold weather emergency this season on Monday, freeing more services for residents who may need help to avoid cold weather injuries and illnesses.

Temperatures will drop below freezing overnight on Monday night, according to News4 meteorologist Doug Kammerer. Wind chill will make things feel even colder, as a weather system moves down into the region from the north.

Conditions will be cold, but dry, through the day on Wednesday. By Thursday, the DMV will see cold, heavy rain, and even a wintery mix and ice in some areas.

The cold weather emergency issued by Bowser's office, the DC Department of Human Services and the District of Columbia Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.

The emergency alert is issued "when the National Weather Service forecasts weather that presents a danger to residents, especially those who are outdoors and experiencing homelessness," according to a release from Bowser's office. That means temperatures and wind chill at 15 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, or at 20 degrees Fahrenheit or lower when there's also snow or ice.

The conditions are dangerous for the elderly and those experiencing homelessness.

  • Emergency shelters that accept individuals and families are opened, "along with designated hypothermia overflow sites," the release said.
  • Certain public buildings designated as overnight warming sites may also open Monday night and during the day Tuesday, if the cold weather continues.
  • Free transportation will be provided to the emergency shelters and warming sites for anyone experiencing homelessness in D.C.

Anyone who wants to request transportation, for themselves or for someone else in need, can call the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7091, or call 311, at any time of the day or night. If calling for another person, the release asks the caller to include the time, address or location, and a description of the person in need of transportation and shelter.

Here's a list of shelters in the District that are open during the cold weather emergency, according to the release from Bowser's office:

Shelters for Women

  • Adams Place Day Center at 2210 Adams Place NE
  • Community for Creative Non-Violence (CCNV) at 425 2nd Street NW
  • Sherwood Recreation Center at 640 10th Street NE
  • Harriet Tubman Shelter at 1900 Massachusetts Avenue SE #27
  • St. Josephine Bahkita at 6010 Georgia Avenue NW
  • Patricia Handy Place for Women at 1009 11th Street NW

Shelters for Men

  • Community for Creative Non-Violence (CCNV) at 425 2nd Street NW
  • Church of Epiphany at 1317 G Street NW
  • Salvation Army at 3335 Sherman Avenue NW
  • 801 East Shelter at 2722 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue SE
  • Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE
  • New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE
  • Patricia Handy Legacy at 810 5th Street NW
  • Trinidad Recreation Center at 1310 Childress Street SE

Shelters for LGBTQ+ Individuals

  • Living Life Alternative at 400 50th Street SE

