DC Area Weather

Strong Weekend Storms Possible as Cold Front Pushes into DC Area

The Storm Team4 weather forecast has storms on Saturday in the D.C. area, followed by a cooldown

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a long string of cloudy and gray days, there’s good news and bad news for those searching for some autumn sunshine.

The Washington, D.C., area will get some sun before a chance of potentially strong storms over the weekend.

After another foggy start Thursday, sunshine will make a comeback amid highs nearing 80°. Then, Friday will stay sunny and hot for most of the D.C. area.

Saturday is the big day to stay weather aware as an approaching cold front pushes in storms, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

A line of storms could push through the capital region bringing damaging winds from 1 p.m. to about 7 p.m., Ricketts said.

Temperatures will top out in the mid- to upper 70s but will plummet Saturday night as the storms move out.

If your weekend plans are flexible, pick Sunday for any outdoor activities.

Sunday is forecast to be a beautiful day, but you might need a light jacket. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

Nice fall weather will continue into the workweek. Rain chances return for next weekend.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast

This article tagged under:

DC Area Weatherstorm team4
